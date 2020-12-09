Element Solutions Inc Increases 2020 Financial Guidance

Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich said, “Our electronics and automotive-oriented businesses continue to perform exceptionally well. This quarter, the resilient macro environment, demand from new product launches in the mobile markets, and overall strong execution have translated to healthy results through November. We are raising our Q4 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance to approximately $118 million from between $90 million and $95 million. This translates to expected adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2020 of approximately $415 million and year-over-year growth in full year adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow. The resilience in our businesses, our ability to protect margins, and capital allocation to improve earnings conversion are working to compound per share value even in this challenging year.”

Mr. Gliklich continued, “Two key factors are driving this year’s results. First is our highly-variable cost model, which has long been one of the hallmarks of our business. Our team has proven its ability to operate the model deftly. We have been able to manage cost effectively to preserve margin and sustain robust cash flows. Second and more notably, strong, secular growth dynamics are driving many of our end-markets, offsetting, if not benefitting from, COVID-19’s impact this year. Our business provides enabling technology and service to next generation communications infrastructure, mobile devices and electric vehicles. This should continue to be the case for years to come.”

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc is a leading global specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, the innovative solutions of the Company's businesses enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including electronic circuitry, semiconductor, communications infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy.