 

Element Solutions Inc Increases 2020 Financial Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 13:00  |  55   |   |   

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) (“ESI” or the “Company”), a global and diversified specialty chemicals company, today provided an update to its 2020 financial guidance.

Executive Commentary

Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich said, “Our electronics and automotive-oriented businesses continue to perform exceptionally well. This quarter, the resilient macro environment, demand from new product launches in the mobile markets, and overall strong execution have translated to healthy results through November. We are raising our Q4 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance to approximately $118 million from between $90 million and $95 million. This translates to expected adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2020 of approximately $415 million and year-over-year growth in full year adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow. The resilience in our businesses, our ability to protect margins, and capital allocation to improve earnings conversion are working to compound per share value even in this challenging year.”

Mr. Gliklich continued, “Two key factors are driving this year’s results. First is our highly-variable cost model, which has long been one of the hallmarks of our business. Our team has proven its ability to operate the model deftly. We have been able to manage cost effectively to preserve margin and sustain robust cash flows. Second and more notably, strong, secular growth dynamics are driving many of our end-markets, offsetting, if not benefitting from, COVID-19’s impact this year. Our business provides enabling technology and service to next generation communications infrastructure, mobile devices and electric vehicles. This should continue to be the case for years to come.”

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc is a leading global specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, the innovative solutions of the Company's businesses enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including electronic circuitry, semiconductor, communications infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy.

Seite 1 von 4
Element Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Element Solutions Inc Increases 2020 Financial Guidance Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) (“ESI” or the “Company”), a global and diversified specialty chemicals company, today provided an update to its 2020 financial guidance. Executive Commentary Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich said, “Our …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
GE Announces $4 Billion of Actions to Further Solidify Financial Position
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Participate in D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser & Optical Virtual Conference
Apple Introduces AirPods Max, the Magic of AirPods in a Stunning Over-ear Design
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Becomes Fastest-Selling PC Game of All Time
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Element Solutions Inc Declares Dividend of $0.05 Per Share