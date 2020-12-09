 

Best Buy Commits More Than $44 Million to Diversity, Inclusion and Community Efforts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020   

Today, Best Buy is announcing actions we are taking to better address underrepresentation, technology inequities and educational and career opportunities for those who need it most.

Credit: Best Buy

Credit: Best Buy

In June, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said we will do better. As a company, we committed to making systemic, permanent changes that address social injustices to improve our company and our communities.

We have spent the last several months making plans for how we can make meaningful impacts, including setting major company goals to address how we recruit, hire and retain our employees, and how we’re expanding opportunities for youth across the country.

“We know it’s incredibly important to our employees, customers and communities to show that we are committed to doing all we can to further economic and social justice,” Corie said. “In many ways, we have engaged in these issues for years — but now we’re being bold about our commitments to hold ourselves accountable for this work we’ve promised to do.”

We are now ready and proud to share these goals we aim to achieve by 2025:

  • Fill one out of three new non-hourly corporate positions with BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color -- specifically Black, Latinx and Indigenous) employees. Additionally, one out of three new, non-hourly field roles will be filled by women.
  • Foster inclusion among all employee groups to create parity in retention rates, including transforming our senior leadership ranks to be more in line with our board of directors.
  • Reach 30,000 teens annually from disinvested communities across the nation, including building a network of at least 100 Best Buy Teen Tech Centers to teach skills and build a talent pipeline for a modern economy. Teen Tech Centers are places where teens can develop critical skills through hands-on activities that explore their interests in programming, filmmaking, music production and design.
  • Provide $44 million to expand college prep and career opportunities for BIPOC students, including adding 16 scholarships for HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) students and increasing scholarship funding for Teen Tech Center youth.
  • Expand opportunity for BIPOC teens in our home market of the Twin Cities by investing in more local Teen Tech Centers, creating a scholarship fund specifically for Twin Cities-based teens, committing to hosting 400 high school interns from Teen Tech Centers and other program partners, and offering 340 jobs across the company to teens.

How we will do this

Disclaimer

