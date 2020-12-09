 

Garmin Autoland honored as one of 2020’s greatest innovations by Popular Science

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced that Popular Science, one of America’s oldest and most trusted magazine brands with a legacy of reporting on groundbreaking innovations, recognized Garmin Autoland with a 2020 Best of What’s New Award in the Aerospace category. Autoland is part of the Garmin Autonomi family of autonomous safety-enhancing technologies for aircraft. The world’s first system of its kind for general aviation aircraft, Autoland has the ability to land an aircraft in an emergency should the pilot suddenly become incapacitated or unable to fly1.

Garmin Autoland revolutionary autonomous saftey-enhancing technology was honored as one of 2020's great innovations by Popular Science in the Aerospace category. (Photo: Business Wire)

After reviewing thousands of products in search of the year’s top 100 innovations, Popular Science unveiled the best breakthrough products and technologies that represent significant advancements and ‘solve an unsolvable problem’ in an announcement last week.

“We are truly humbled and proud to be selected by Popular Science with this honor for our revolutionary Autoland autonomous flight technology,” said Phil Straub, Garmin executive vice president and managing director, aviation. “This recognition highlights our commitment to innovate in the aviation industry. It’s a testament to the entire Garmin team, whose dedication to continuously drive our pioneering vision led to the development of the world’s first Autoland system for general aviation aircraft and changed the way we look at aviation safety.”

For 33 years, the editors at Popular Science have reviewed thousands of products in search of the top 100 tech innovations each year – breakthrough products and technologies that represent significant advancements in their categories. The publication’s Best of What’s New Awards are presented to 100 new products and technologies in 10 categories: Aerospace, Automotive, Engineering, Entertainment, Gadgets, Health, Home, Personal Care, Security, and Sports & Outdoors. Garmin Autoland was chosen among nine other innovations in the Aerospace category, which includes anything that flies or pertains to flight.

