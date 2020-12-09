 

PureTech Founded Entity Follica Announces Pilot Study for Female Pattern Hair Loss Published in International Journal of Women’s Dermatology

PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, Nasdaq: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, is pleased to note that its Founded Entity, Follica, today announced the publication of a pilot study evaluating scalp skin disruption to promote hair growth in female pattern hair loss (FPHL) in International Journal of Women’s Dermatology. The treatment promoted hair growth over a four-month course of treatment.

An MGH pilot study evaluating scalp skin disruption using Follica's proprietary Hair Follicle Neogenesis stimulation product was published in International Journal of Women's Dermatology, demonstrating the treatment promoted hair growth in female pattern hair loss. The study endpoints included photographs, patient-reported improvement and physician-documented Sinclair score.

An MGH pilot study evaluating scalp skin disruption using Follica’s proprietary Hair Follicle Neogenesis stimulation product was published in International Journal of Women’s Dermatology, demonstrating the treatment promoted hair growth in female pattern hair loss. The study endpoints included photographs, patient-reported improvement and physician-documented Sinclair score.

The pilot study, led by Maryanne M. Senna, M.D., an assistant professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School, enrolled 11 women with mild to moderate FPHL who had been on stable existing treatments for six or more months. Patients underwent six treatments with the Follica proprietary Hair Follicle Neogenesis (HFN) device and application of a topical on-market drug on non-treatment days. The scalp treatments with the HFN device, which last just a few minutes, stimulate stem cells and enable the growth of new hair follicles. A topical drug is then applied to enhance efficacy by thickening new hair follicles and hair on the scalp. The study endpoints included photographs, physician-documented Sinclair score and patient-reported improvement.

The full text of the announcement from Follica is as follows:

Follica Announces Pilot Study for Female Pattern Hair Loss Published in International Journal of Women’s Dermatology

Treatment based on proprietary scalp skin disruption promoted hair growth

Results of the pilot study are encouraging and warrant larger studies in women

BOSTON, December 9, 2020Follica, Inc. (“Follica”), a biotechnology company developing a regenerative platform designed to treat androgenetic alopecia, epithelial aging and other related conditions, today announced the publication of a pilot study evaluating scalp skin disruption to promote hair growth in female pattern hair loss (FPHL) in International Journal of Women’s Dermatology. The treatment promoted hair growth over a four-month course of treatment.

