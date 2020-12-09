 

Gamida Cell Provides Pipeline Update, Including Detailed Results of Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Study of Omidubicel, and Prepares to Start BLA Submission by End of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases, today will be providing an update on the Phase 3 clinical study of omidubicel, commercial readiness plan and pipeline at its virtual Pipeline Deep Dive event.

“Our goal with omidubicel is to revolutionize the field of bone marrow transplantation and bring a potentially curative cell therapy option to thousands of patients who are in need of a bone marrow transplant, but lack a suitable stem cell donor. These results bring us one step closer towards that goal,” said Julian Adams, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Gamida Cell. “What’s more, transplantation with omidubicel has been shown to result in more rapid neutrophil engraftment, a decrease in the amount of time patients spend in hospital, and a reduction in infections. These are very meaningful outcomes for patients and may also lessen the financial costs of certain aspects of the transplant.”

Gamida Cell previously reported top-line data for omidubicel. In October, the company reported that the omidubicel phase 3 study achieved its secondary endpoints, analyzed in all randomized patients (intent-to-treat). In May, Gamida Cell reported that the study achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating a highly statistically significant reduction in time to neutrophil engraftment, a key milestone in a patient’s recovery from a bone marrow transplant.

These pivotal data form the basis of a Biologics License Application (BLA) that Gamida Cell expects to initiate on a rolling basis before the end of this year. Gamida Cell is preparing to be launch ready in anticipation of potential FDA approval as early as the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to ongoing FDA discussions on manufacturing, quality and other matters.

The live event will be available here. More information about the Phase 3 study of omidubicel and the other updates included in this release can be found in the Pipeline Deep Dive presentation  on the Gamida Cell website immediately following the event.

Details of Phase 3 Endpoints

As previously reported, Gamida Cell achieved positive topline results from its Phase 3 clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of omidubicel. The median time to neutrophil engraftment was 12 days for patients randomized to omidubicel compared to 22 days for the comparator group (p<0.001). Neutrophil engraftment is a measure of how quickly the stem cells a patient receives in a transplant are established and begin to make healthy new cells, and rapid neutrophil engraftment has been associated with fewer infections and shorter hospitalizations.

Seite 1 von 5
Gamida Cell Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gamida Cell Provides Pipeline Update, Including Detailed Results of Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Study of Omidubicel, and Prepares to Start BLA Submission by End of 2020 Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases, today will be providing an update on the Phase 3 clinical study of omidubicel, commercial readiness plan and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
GE Announces $4 Billion of Actions to Further Solidify Financial Position
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Participate in D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser & Optical Virtual Conference
Apple Introduces AirPods Max, the Magic of AirPods in a Stunning Over-ear Design
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Becomes Fastest-Selling PC Game of All Time
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.12.20
Gamida Cell Presents Updated, Expanded Results from Phase 1 Study of Natural Killer Cell Therapy GDA-201 at ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition
02.12.20
Gamida Cell to Host Virtual Pipeline Deep Dive
24.11.20
Gamida Cell to Present at Upcoming Conferences
10.11.20
Gamida Cell Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Company Update