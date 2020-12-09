Gamida Cell Provides Pipeline Update, Including Detailed Results of Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Study of Omidubicel, and Prepares to Start BLA Submission by End of 2020

“Our goal with omidubicel is to revolutionize the field of bone marrow transplantation and bring a potentially curative cell therapy option to thousands of patients who are in need of a bone marrow transplant, but lack a suitable stem cell donor. These results bring us one step closer towards that goal,” said Julian Adams, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Gamida Cell. “What’s more, transplantation with omidubicel has been shown to result in more rapid neutrophil engraftment, a decrease in the amount of time patients spend in hospital, and a reduction in infections. These are very meaningful outcomes for patients and may also lessen the financial costs of certain aspects of the transplant.”

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases, today will be providing an update on the Phase 3 clinical study of omidubicel, commercial readiness plan and pipeline at its virtual Pipeline Deep Dive event.

Gamida Cell previously reported top-line data for omidubicel. In October, the company reported that the omidubicel phase 3 study achieved its secondary endpoints, analyzed in all randomized patients (intent-to-treat). In May, Gamida Cell reported that the study achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating a highly statistically significant reduction in time to neutrophil engraftment, a key milestone in a patient’s recovery from a bone marrow transplant.

These pivotal data form the basis of a Biologics License Application (BLA) that Gamida Cell expects to initiate on a rolling basis before the end of this year. Gamida Cell is preparing to be launch ready in anticipation of potential FDA approval as early as the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to ongoing FDA discussions on manufacturing, quality and other matters.

The live event will be available here. More information about the Phase 3 study of omidubicel and the other updates included in this release can be found in the Pipeline Deep Dive presentation on the Gamida Cell website immediately following the event.

Details of Phase 3 Endpoints

As previously reported, Gamida Cell achieved positive topline results from its Phase 3 clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of omidubicel. The median time to neutrophil engraftment was 12 days for patients randomized to omidubicel compared to 22 days for the comparator group (p<0.001). Neutrophil engraftment is a measure of how quickly the stem cells a patient receives in a transplant are established and begin to make healthy new cells, and rapid neutrophil engraftment has been associated with fewer infections and shorter hospitalizations.