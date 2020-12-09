 

KKR Releases “A New Era for Supply Chains”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 13:00  |  53   |   |   

KKR today announced the release of a new KKR Viewpoints publication authored by Neil Brown and Frances Lim. In A New Era for Supply Chains, Brown and Lim discuss how business leaders and investors around the world must evaluate and adapt the way they think about supply chains, particularly at a time of immense disruption to existing business models.

“Over the last year, COVID-19 lockdowns, product scarcity, limits on medical equipment and therapeutics, increasingly nationalist economic policies and heightened geopolitical confrontation, have each had significant – and largely negative – effects on conventional supply chains,” said Brown and Lim. “Amidst this complexity, we believe business leaders must extend supply chain thinking beyond margin maximization to address issues of resiliency, sustainability and geopolitical risk. In our view, they must think of supply chains as less of a chain and more a mesh of interlocking inputs.”

In the piece, Brown and Lim outline five key considerations for business leaders and investors considering supply chain design:

  1. Building resiliency is key to securing supply chains post-COVID. Resiliency strategies for businesses vary and include diversification, mirroring production of critical components, stockpiling and distributing logistics nodes.
  2. Supply chains will need to evolve as they continue to face uncertainty from a more volatile geopolitical environment, more inward-looking national politics and increasing supranational risks such as climate change and public health.
  3. Supply chain thinking needs to incorporate a more holistic view – one that sees the traditional supply of goods as being embedded in a ‘mesh’ of interlocking inputs, each with its own risks and value levers.
  4. Focus on a supply chain’s critical nodes of vulnerability. Trying to mitigate risk along every link in the broad mesh of inputs in which supply chains sit will lead to spiraling costs for greatly diminished returns.
  5. This period of supply chain rethinking presents an opportunity to build for a future in which supply chains adapt to the need for environmental sustainability and adoption of automation technologies.

In their report, Brown and Lim explain that while change can always be challenging, the adjustment to global supply chains can also present opportunities for businesses and investors, including: 1) domestic and regional demand over global demand; 2) new infrastructure and logistics; 3) increasing automation; 4) continuation of China’s manufacturing upgrade; 5) new emphasis on diversification; 6) greater demand for ESG solutions; and 7) increased prospects for opportunistic investments.

Seite 1 von 3
KKR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KKR Releases “A New Era for Supply Chains” KKR today announced the release of a new KKR Viewpoints publication authored by Neil Brown and Frances Lim. In A New Era for Supply Chains, Brown and Lim discuss how business leaders and investors around the world must evaluate and adapt the way …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
GE Announces $4 Billion of Actions to Further Solidify Financial Position
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Participate in D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser & Optical Virtual Conference
Apple Introduces AirPods Max, the Magic of AirPods in a Stunning Over-ear Design
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Becomes Fastest-Selling PC Game of All Time
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
KKR Grows Real Estate Industrial Portfolio in Texas with New Acquisitions in Dallas and Houston
03.12.20
KKR Announces New Managing Directors
01.12.20
KKR Awards Grants to 80 Small Businesses and Nonprofits as Part of COVID-19 Relief Effort
26.11.20
Springer-Chef sieht in Ende von Aktien-Streubesitz Vorteile
24.11.20
KKR to Present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference 2020
23.11.20
KKR Grows Real Estate Industrial Portfolio with Four New Acquisitions in Atlanta
20.11.20
KKR Expands Real Estate Industrial Portfolio in Phoenix with a New Acquisition
17.11.20
KKR Partners with Duke Rohlen to Create Medical Device Platform
16.11.20
KKR and Rakuten to Acquire Stakes in Seiyu from Walmart, Focus on Accelerating Digital Transformation of Japanese Retail: Seiyu Positioned to Become Japan’s Leading Omnichannel Retailer
11.11.20
KKR Appoints Jim Rowan as Senior Advisor

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.10.20
215
KKR & Co - lukrative Beteiligungs- und Privat Equity-Geschäfte für jedermann