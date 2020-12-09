KKR Releases “A New Era for Supply Chains”

KKR today announced the release of a new KKR Viewpoints publication authored by Neil Brown and Frances Lim. In A New Era for Supply Chains, Brown and Lim discuss how business leaders and investors around the world must evaluate and adapt the way they think about supply chains, particularly at a time of immense disruption to existing business models.

“Over the last year, COVID-19 lockdowns, product scarcity, limits on medical equipment and therapeutics, increasingly nationalist economic policies and heightened geopolitical confrontation, have each had significant – and largely negative – effects on conventional supply chains,” said Brown and Lim. “Amidst this complexity, we believe business leaders must extend supply chain thinking beyond margin maximization to address issues of resiliency, sustainability and geopolitical risk. In our view, they must think of supply chains as less of a chain and more a mesh of interlocking inputs.”