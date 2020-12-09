 

Canadian GoldCamps Issues Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. (formerly, Supreme Metals Corp.) (“Canadian GoldCamps”, or the “Company”) (CSE: CAMP) (FSE: A68) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to appoint Micon International Limited (“Micon”) to prepare and update the mineral resource estimate and technical report (“Technical Report”) for the Company’s Elm Tree Project located in New Brunswick. Micon will act as an independent Qualified Person and will prepare the Technical Report in accordance with the requirements of the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101).

Elm Tree Project highlights include:

  • Total property package covering approximately 7,000 acres.
  • 2010 Micon Preliminary Economic Assessment1 indicating robust IRR at $1,100/oz gold. The Company intends to update this PEA for the historic "Elmtree project".
  • The current property sits on the majority (265,000 oz) of the NI 43-1011 compliant 294,000 ounces of gold from the historic Elmtree project, which is near surface and includes a higher grade 5 g/t envelope.
  • Deposit remains open in all directions – a complete digital database of property drill, geochemical, and geophysical data will allow the Company to quickly identify new targets, expand the known zones of mineralization and restart exploration.
  • 176 drill holes in the property district, 69 completed during 1985-87 and the remaining during 2005-10.
  • Substantial additional prospective land position acquired in area.
  • Amenable to open pit mining.
  • Metallurgical studies completed by SGS and RPC indicate 98% gold recovery on the higher- grade western gabbro zone (WGZ).
  • Skilled labour force including regional DNR office.
  • Mining friendly location near City of Bathurst and airport 30 km southeast, paved road access to project, highway and power adjacent to the property.

Qualified Persons Review

The technical and scientific information contained within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bob Komarechka, P.Geo., a director of Canadian GoldCamps Corp. and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 policy.

References:

  1. Murahwi, C., Martin, A. and Godard, M., 2011: Technical Report NI 43-101 on the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Elmtree Gold Property, Gloucester County, New Brunswick Canada, pages 56, 61-62 and 65.
  2. Shoemaker, S., Jacobs, C., Cullen, M., 2010: Technical report on Preliminary Assessment of the Elmtree Gold Property, Gloucester County, New Brunswick, Canada.

About Canadian GoldCamps Corp.

Canadian GoldCamps is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring prospective properties and making new gold discoveries in established gold camps in Canada, focusing on Ontario and Quebec. With a long history of mining, excellent infrastructure and a rich geological environment, the superior geologic province in Ontario and Quebec is one of the best places globally for discovering world-class deposits.

For further information, please contact:

Canadian GoldCamps
Brendan Purdy, Interim CEO
Tel: 604-687-2038

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance the private placement, property option, change of board or reinstatement of trading referred to above will close on the terms as stated, or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.


Canadian GoldCamps Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Canadian GoldCamps Issues Corporate Update TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Canadian GoldCamps Corp. (formerly, Supreme Metals Corp.) (“Canadian GoldCamps”, or the “Company”) (CSE: CAMP) (FSE: A68) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to appoint Micon …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Standard Uranium Reports High-Grade Uranium Results at Sun Dog Project – Uranium City
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 40 Bitcoins for Treasury; Total Bitcoin Treasury ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
158
Supreme Metals - Erstthread