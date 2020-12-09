Tinley’s Closes $2M Private Placement to Advance Co-Packing Engagements and Product Distribution

The proceeds will be used to augment the existing batching and other equipment at the Company’s 20,000 square foot cannabis beverage co-packing facility in Long Beach, California to enable additional product formats including aluminum cans and minis. The Company is working to finalize formulation and production solutions for approximately 12 co-packing clients. The funds will also be used to accelerate marketing and overall expansion of the Company’s Tinley’s and Beckett’s-branded products in the USA and Canada, as well as for general corporate working capital purposes.

“We are delighted to continue to receive institutional investment - this time at a premium to market price - reflecting belief in our story as we move from our lengthy buildout stage to a fully-operational manufacturing and co-packing model. The completion of our facility in Southern California enables us to devote our efforts to co-packing clients and other business development initiatives, designed to expand awareness of our co-packing services, our own infused and non-infused beverages, as well as of our company in general, both in California and throughout Canada,” said Ted Zittell, Director of the Company.

The non-brokered private placement (“Offering”) raised gross proceeds of $2,016,056 over two closings. On December 8, 2020, the Company closed on a trance that raised gross proceeds of $1,016,021 from the issue and sale of 2,257,825 units (the “Units”). Each Unit was purchased for $0.45 and is comprised of one common share of Tinley (“Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share (“Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.60 for a period of 36 months following the closing. In connection with this closing, Tinley has paid to finders $71,121 and 158,048 broker units (“Broker Unit Options”). Each Broker Unit Option entitles the holder to acquire one Unit (a “Broker Unit”) at an exercise price of $0.45 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering, with each Broker Unit comprised of one Common Share and one Warrant. The Common Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of closing. The terms of the prior tranche, which raised gross proceeds of $1,000,035, were identical and disclosed in a Company press release dated November 24, 2020.