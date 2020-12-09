 

Fulcrum Therapeutics to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event Featuring FTX-6058 for Sickle Cell Disease

Event will review the company’s novel approach to inducing fetal hemoglobin

Live webcast on December 15, 2020 at 8:30am ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) meeting on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 8:30am – 10:00am ET to discuss the company’s program with FTX-6058 for select hemoglobinopathies, including sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.

Dr. Maureen Achebe and Dr. Gerd Blobel will join senior executives from Fulcrum in presenting and discussing sickle cell disease, the treatment landscape and the FTX-6058 program followed by a Question and Answer session. Maureen Achebe, MD is currently Clinical Director, Non-Malignant Hematology Clinic, Assistant Director, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Outpatient Infusion Center, Director, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Sickle Cell Program and Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School. Gerd Blobel, MD, PhD is currently Frank E. Weise III professor of pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania and Co-director Epigenetics Institute. He also holds the Frank E. Weise III Endowed Chair of Pediatrics at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine.

The live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will also be available on the website for up to 90 days.

About FTX-6058
FTX-6058 is a highly potent small molecule inhibitor of EED capable of inducing robust HbF protein expression in cell and murine models. Fulcrum believes the pharmacokinetics and human dose simulations support that FTX-6058 may be given as a once daily oral compound. The validation of EED as a target for sickle cell disease and the discovery of FTX-6058 as a novel HbF-inducing small molecule were conducted using Fulcrum’s proprietary Product Engine. The company’s composition of matter patent covering FTX-6058 and related structures has been granted. Preclinical data with FTX-6058 showed an increase in HbF levels up to approximately 30% of total hemoglobin. Fulcrum has initiated a Phase 1 trial with FTX-6058 in healthy volunteers.

