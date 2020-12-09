 

Akoustis Awarded WiFi 6 RF Filter Design Win from New Customer

– New XBAW Design Win Supports New MU-MIMO Tri-Band Gateway/Router Using Company’s 5.2/5.6 GHz Coexistence RF Filter Solution –

– Company Expects Design to Ramp Production by 1H CY2021 –

Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that it has been awarded a design win from a second WiFi 6 customer for its 5.2/5.6 GHz XBAW RF coexistence filter solutions.

The gateway/router product uses multi-user multiple-in-multiple-out (MU-MIMO) configurations requiring multiple Akoustis filters. The Company expects the design to enter production in the first half of calendar 2021.

This is the second WiFi 6 design win announced by Akoustis. The Company’s first customer released a consumer tri-band MU-MIMO WiFi 6 router in November, which also incorporates multiple Akoustis filters.

Jeff Shealy, founder and CEO of Akoustis, stated, “We continue to see our sales funnel expand with increased design activity in our WiFi filter business, for both WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E.  This design win supports a key WiFi 6 business milestone targeted for the December quarter.” Mr. Shealy continued, “We anticipate additional filter design wins in WiFi over the next year from our expanding customer base, which we believe can drive significant long term, sustainable revenue.”

Akoustis’ high frequency, high performance XBAW process and filters are experiencing growing interest as the Company has entered production in multiple markets in calendar 2020, including 5G network infrastructure, high-band WiFi and phased-array radar applications.

Akoustis has added 15 filters to its product catalog including a 5.6 GHz WiFi filter, a 5.2 GHz WiFi filter, a 5.5 GHz WiFi-6E filter, a 6.5 GHz WiFi 6E filter, three small cell 5G network infrastructure filters including two Band n77 filters and one Band n79 filter, a 3.8 GHz filter and five S-Band filters for defense phased-array radar applications, a 3.6 GHz filter for the CBRS 5G infrastructure market and a C-Band filter for the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market. The Company is also developing several new filters for the sub-7 GHz bands targeting 5G mobile device, network infrastructure, WiFi CPE and defense markets.

