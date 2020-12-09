Reyna Silver Begins Drilling at Guigui Property in Mexico

Targeting is based on a combination of geology, geochemistry, geophysics and hyperspectral satellite imagery analysis, with the initial holes targeting coincident anomalies in all of these. Reyna received drill permits covering much more of the Guigui project area than will be drilled initially; giving flexibility to follow results and room to expand without additional permitting (See Press Release dated November 24, 2020). The map below show the location of the first drill holes as well as the other planned drill holes under this permit.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and HONG KONG, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV; OT C QB:RSNVF; FRA:4ZC) (“Reyna”) is pleased to announce that drilling has started at its Guigui Project in the Santa Eulalia District, Chihuahua, Mexico. Santa Eulalia is Mexico’s largest Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) but despite over 300 years of continuous mining activity, the intrusive source for the system, which is Reyna’s initial target focus, has not been found.

The initial drilling program will consist of approximately 10,000 metres at an estimated cost of C$1,800,000. Reyna’s cash position remained strong as of the end of Q3 2020 at C$11,900.000, allowing ample funding for subsequent drilling.

“We are very excited to begin Reyna Silver’s first ever drill campaign!” stated Jorge Ramiro Monroy, CEO of Reyna. “Our target is the source of Mexico’s largest CRD system and we are pleased to be building on decades of groundwork done in the district.”

“The initial holes are targeting a series of strong geological and related anomalies that coincide above where the CRD exploration model suggests the underlying engine for the system should lie,” said Dr. Peter Megaw, Chief Technical Advisor for Reyna Silver. “These targets have never been drilled because they underlie two previously separate land packages. Reyna has combined these packages and we are looking forward to what the drill reveals.”

Reyna Silver is building on extensive geological work done by MAG Silver Corp. MAG’s work included drilling, geophysics, sampling and mapping that narrowed the target area and since taking the property over, Reyna has acquired critical ground that MAG did not control. Reyna’s in-house work includes extensive additional mapping and sampling based on high-resolution Hyperspectral and ASTER Satellite imagery and reprocessing of detailed airborne geophysics flown by MAG Silver over a decade ago, but never drilled. Reyna Silver’s initial 10,000-meter drill campaign is based on compilation and reinterpretation of all these data.