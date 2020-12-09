 

Applied Therapeutics Announces MRS Data from ACTION-Galactosemia Study

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 13:00  |  45   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data on reduction of galactitol levels in the brain of Galactosemia patients treated with AT-007 in the ACTION-Galactodsemia adult study. Overall, plasma reduction in galactitol correlated with brain reduction in galactitol. There were two exceptions, which may have resulted from incomplete peak separation on the MRS scans. At the two doses which demonstrated statistically significant reduction in plasma galactitol, 20 and 40mg/kg, 3 out of 4 patients displayed substantial galactitol reduction ranging from 61.94% to 69.80% reduction from baseline.

“We are pleased to share our MRS data from ACTION-Galactosemia and believe this represents an important scientific advancement in the field of Galactosemia research,” said Riccardo Perfetti, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics. “We have demonstrated that galactitol can be quantitated in the brain of Galactosemia patients on a restricted diet, and that levels of galactitol in the brain can be reduced through treatment with a AT-007, a CNS penetrant aldose reductase inhibitor.”

Additional data on galactitol reduction in ACTION-Galactosemia can be found below. Applied Therapeutics will hold a conference call to discuss the data in more detail at 8:30 a.m. ET, and slides can be downloaded prior to the meeting at https://ir.appliedtherapeutics.com/.

Graphic 1 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3c76cbc-4979-4ad2 ...

Conference Call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Applied Therapeutics will hold a conference call to discuss MRS data from the ACTION-Galactosemia study today, December 9, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The live event will be available on the investor page of the Applied Therapeutics website at https://ir.appliedtherapeutics.com/ or by calling (800) 369-8554 (toll-free domestic) or (409) 937-8917 (international) five minutes prior to the start time and entering passcode 9978322. A replay of the call will be available on the Applied Therapeutics website approximately two hours after the completion of the call and will be archived for 30 days.

Seite 1 von 3
Applied Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Applied Therapeutics Announces MRS Data from ACTION-Galactosemia Study NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Standard Uranium Reports High-Grade Uranium Results at Sun Dog Project – Uranium City
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 40 Bitcoins for Treasury; Total Bitcoin Treasury ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Applied Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results