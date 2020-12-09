 

Doré Copper Announces up to C$5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 13:00  |  50   |   |   

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Doré Copper") (TSXV: DCMC, OTCQB: DRCMF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,353,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Offered Shares") at a price of C$0.68 per Offered Share, which is an 8% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average price, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,040 (the "Offering").

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund project milestone payments, exploration and development activities, and general working capital expenses.

In connection with the Offering, certain arm's-length parties may receive a cash finder's fee payment equal to up to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offered Shares that are sold to subscribers introduced by such parties, and warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to purchase that number of common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Finder's Warrant Shares") equal to up to 6% of the Offered Shares that are sold to subscribers introduced by such parties, with each Finder's Warrant being exercisable for one Finder's Warrant Share at a price of C$0.68 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of two years from the date of the closing of the Offering. The finder's fee payment and the Finder's Warrants are subject to the approval of, and will be issued in accordance with the rules of, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Offering may be completed in multiple tranches, with the closing of the final tranche expected to occur on or before January 15, 2021. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Offered Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities law, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Seite 1 von 2
Dore Copper Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Doré Copper Announces up to C$5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Doré Copper") (TSXV: DCMC, OTCQB: DRCMF) is pleased to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Standard Uranium Reports High-Grade Uranium Results at Sun Dog Project – Uranium City
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 40 Bitcoins for Treasury; Total Bitcoin Treasury ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Doré Copper Posts Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on SEDAR