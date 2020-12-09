Doré Copper Announces up to C$5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the " Corporation " or " Doré Copper ") (TSXV: DCMC, OTCQB: DRCMF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,353,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the " Offered Shares ") at a price of C$0.68 per Offered Share, which is an 8% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average price, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,040 (the " Offering ").

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund project milestone payments, exploration and development activities, and general working capital expenses.

In connection with the Offering, certain arm's-length parties may receive a cash finder's fee payment equal to up to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offered Shares that are sold to subscribers introduced by such parties, and warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to purchase that number of common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Finder's Warrant Shares") equal to up to 6% of the Offered Shares that are sold to subscribers introduced by such parties, with each Finder's Warrant being exercisable for one Finder's Warrant Share at a price of C$0.68 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of two years from the date of the closing of the Offering. The finder's fee payment and the Finder's Warrants are subject to the approval of, and will be issued in accordance with the rules of, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Offering may be completed in multiple tranches, with the closing of the final tranche expected to occur on or before January 15, 2021. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Offered Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities law, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.