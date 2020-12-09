MATEON TO HOST VIRTUAL WEBINAR ADDRESSING COVID-19 AND THERAPIES AYURVEDA AND ARTEMISIA ON DECEMBER 16, 2020

The webinar will take place on December 16, 2020 at 10 AM EST/7AM PST/8:30 PM IST. The event is free and you may register in advance here.

Agoura Hills, California, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Mateon” or “Oncotelic) (OTCQB.MATN) today announced that it is hosting a webinar titled, “Ayurveda, Artemisia, and Covid-19.” This webinar will address the Covid-19 pandemic, and the healing therapies Artemisia and Ayurveda, one of the world’s oldest holistic healing systems developed more than 3,000 years ago in India, with the principles and processes of modern drug development.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eBswjPA1Tg2DJqOcpQspYw

“For thousands of years Ayurveda has been a safe and trusted approach to healing. Now during the Covid-19 pandemic, our clinical trials are studying its potential to treat inflammation, fevers and respiratory viruses,” said Saran Saund, CBO of Mateon. “We believe that with Windlas Biotech’s partnership, this new therapy will be a potential game-changer not only for India, but for other countries who don’t have the medical infrastructure in place to treat Covid-19.”

“As we enter the colder months in India, there is perhaps no other country that needs medical assistance with Covid-19 treatments more than India. India has lost 140,000 citizens and 9.5 million people have been infected, second only to the U.S.,” said CEO Vuong Trieu, Ph.D., Mateon Therapeutics. “Our studies are proving that inhibiting TGF-B is an effective treatment against many of the coronaviruses, including Covid-19. We are excited to bring safe and cost-effective treatments to those suffering.”

Presenters include:

Dr. Geetha Krishnan, M.D. (Ayurveda), BAMS

Dr. Renu Dixit, MD (Ayurveda) Ph.D., BAMS

Professor Maurice Iwu Ph.D.

Dr. Wanjun Chen, M.D.

Saran Saund, CBO Mateon Therapeutics

Hitesh Windlas, Founder and Managing Director Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

ARTIVeda - an Ethnobiology Drug

Mateon is pursuing several avenues with respect to the development and commercialization of ARTIVeda in the treatment of COVID-19. ARTIVeda is Ayurveda - Dvipaantara Damanaka - and is labeled as a capsule containing Artemisia Powder 500mg. It is a demonstration of how Ethnobiology can be used to drive drug development against emerging pandemics.