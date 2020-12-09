 

Medicenna Announces Oral Presentation at the 2nd Annual Glioblastoma Drug Development Summit

- Presentation taking place today, December 9, 2020 at 10:50 AM ET

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or “the Company") (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that Dr. Fahar Merchant, President and CEO of Medicenna and Dr. Ruthie Davi of Acorn AI will be presenting an oral presentation as part of the 2nd Annual Glioblastoma Drug Development Summit, which is being held virtually today through December 10, 2020.

The presentation will include updated data from the Phase 2b trial (MDNA55-05) evaluating MDNA55 in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) patients, as well as an overview of a planned MDNA55 Phase 3 registration trial. Following the End of Phase 2 Meeting, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed that this registration trial can utilize an innovative open-label hybrid design that allows use of matched external control for two-thirds of the trial’s control arm. Such a design should provide the opportunity to accelerate trial timelines and reduce costs when compared with a traditional randomized control trial.

Details on the oral presentation are shown below:

Title: MDNA55, an IL4-Guided Toxin in Recurrent GBM: Phase 2b Results & Use of an External Control Arm in a Registration Trial
Session Name: Immuno-oncology & Therapy
Presentation Date & Time: Today, December 9, 2020 at 10:50 AM ET

Slides from the presentation will be posted to the “Events and Presentations” page of Medicenna’s website following the conference.

Upcoming Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Call on MDNA55 for the Treatment of rGBM
MDNA55-05 trial data and the proposed Phase 3 registration trial design will also be the subject of an upcoming KOL call being hosted by Medicenna. Details on the KOL call are shown below:

Featured KOLs: Dr. David Reardon, MD, Harvard Medical School; Dr. John Sampson, MD, PhD, Duke School of Medicine; Dr. Ruthie Davi, PhD, Acorn AI; and Dr. Amy McKee, MD, Parexel
Date & Time: Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM ET
Registration: To register, please click here

About Medicenna
Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Superkines for the treatment of a broad range of cancers. Medicenna's long-acting IL2 Superkine asset, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior CD122 binding without CD25 affinity and therefore preferentially stimulates cancer killing effector T cells and NK cells when compared to competing IL-2 programs. Medicenna's lead IL4 Empowered Superkine, MDNA55, has completed a Phase 2b clinical trial for rGBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has been studied in five clinical trials involving 132 subjects, including 112 adults with rGBM. MDNA55 has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively. For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com.

