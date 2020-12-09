Evelo Biosciences Reports Positive Topline Clinical Data in Phase 1b Trial of EDP1815 in Atopic Dermatitis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered product candidates which act in the small intestine with systemic effects, today announced positive topline clinical data from its Phase 1b clinical trial of EDP1815 in 23 evaluable subjects with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. The primary endpoint of the Phase 1b trial was safety and tolerability. EDP1815 was observed to be well tolerated with no serious adverse events.

–Treatment with EDP1815 demonstrates statistically and clinically significant improvement in mean EASI and IGA* BSA scores– –EDP1815 first-ever candidate targeting SINTAX to show clinical activity in Th1, Th2, and Th17-mediated inflammation– –Further validates platform and potential new modality of medicine – – Management to host conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET today to discuss clinical results and company strategy –

Secondary endpoints included a range of established markers of clinical efficacy in atopic dermatitis, such as the percentage change in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score, which is the most common tool used to measure extent and severity of atopic eczema, and the percentage change in Investigator’s Global Assessment and Body Surface Area (IGA* BSA). Clinical differences between EDP1815 and placebo for evaluable subjects were statistically significant at day 56 in both the percentage change in EASI (62% difference, p=0.034) and the percentage change in IGA*BSA (71% difference, p=0.019). Improvements in these measures were observed as early as day 14. At day 56, 10/16 patients in the active group showed improvements in EASI score, with 4/16 patients having achieved an EASI50 clinical response, 3 of which achieved at least an EASI75, compared to 0/7 of patients in the placebo group. These results provide further evidence that modulating SINTAX can drive significant clinical benefit without the need for systemic exposure.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:





“These positive clinical results, together with those previously seen in psoriasis, support the significant potential of EDP1815 not only in atopic dermatitis, but also more broadly across a range of inflammatory diseases,” said Dr. Benjamin Ehst, M.D., Ph.D., Board-certified Dermatologist, Investigator and Clinical Associate Professor with the Oregon Medical Research Center. “The observed clinical responses are exciting. The rapid onset of clinically important activity in atopic dermatitis patients, and the absence of the regular use of a moisturizer in either arm of the trial, suggests the results were driven by EDP1815 alone. A new oral drug which acts broadly across multiple inflammation types, while being safe and well tolerated, would be easy to prescribe for the vast number of patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. This is a large population currently lacking any approved oral treatment options.”