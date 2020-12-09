 

Save the date Calliditas to host a Capital Markets Day in Stockholm, Sweden, on January 20, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Calliditas") today announced that the company will host a Capital Markets Day in Stockholm, Sweden, on January 20, 2021 for investors, analysts and media.

Presentations will be made by members of Calliditas' management team as well as invited key opinion leaders. The program will include an overview of the company's clinical development program, with a review of the recent successful topline data readout from the Phase 3 clinical study NefIgArd; the lead candidate drug Nefecon's regulatory path towards potential market approval; an update on preparations for US commercialization; and updates on the pipeline. There will be moderated Q&A sessions following the presentations.

The program will run from 1:00 p.m. CET to 5:00 p.m. CET and will be accessible through a webcast via the company's website.

The Capital Markets Day will be held in English. The presentations will be available on the company's website after the event. Further details will follow shortly.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

