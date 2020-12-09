 

Fiserv Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock by New Omaha Holdings and Associated Repurchase of its Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 13:24  |  38   |   |   

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) (“Fiserv” or the “company”), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced today that New Omaha Holdings L.P. (“New Omaha”), which is owned by investment funds managed by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., intends to sell in an underwritten public offering (the “offering”) a total of up to 17,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. In addition, New Omaha intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 shares of the company’s common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Fiserv is not selling any shares in, nor will it receive any proceeds from, the offering. New Omaha will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. The offering is expected to close on December 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Subject to the completion of the offering, Fiserv intends to repurchase from the underwriters shares of the company’s common stock that are subject to the offering up to an aggregate amount of approximately $200 million at a price per share equal to the price per share to be paid by the underwriters to New Omaha in the offering (the “share repurchase”). Fiserv intends to fund the share repurchase with cash on hand. The repurchased shares will be cancelled and no longer outstanding following the completion of the share repurchase.

Prior to the proposed offering, New Omaha owned 105,425,667 shares of common stock, representing approximately 15.7% of Fiserv’s outstanding shares of common stock, based on the number of shares outstanding as of October 23, 2020. Upon completion of the proposed offering, New Omaha is expected to own shares of common stock representing approximately 13.1% (or approximately 12.7% if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) of Fiserv’s outstanding shares of common stock, based on the number of shares outstanding as of October 23, 2020.

BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and KKR Capital Markets LLC will act as the bookrunners for the offering.

Fiserv filed an automatically effective shelf registration statement (including a prospectus, File No. 333-227436) on September 20, 2018, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before making any investment decision, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents that the company has filed with the SEC and are incorporated by reference in the registration statement for more complete information about Fiserv and the offering. The offering will be made solely by means of a prospectus. Fiserv has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement and intends to file a further prospectus supplement with respect to the offering. You may obtain copies of these documents by contacting BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or by email to dg.prospectusrequest@bofa.com; Citigroup Global Markets, Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 800-831-9146 or by email to prospectus@citi.com; or KKR Capital Markets LLC by telephone at (212) 750-8300 or by email to ECMCapitalMarkets@kkr.com. An electronic copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement is available from the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

Seite 1 von 3
Fiserv Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fiserv Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock by New Omaha Holdings and Associated Repurchase of its Common Stock Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) (“Fiserv” or the “company”), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced today that New Omaha Holdings L.P. (“New Omaha”), which is owned by investment funds managed by …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
GE Announces $4 Billion of Actions to Further Solidify Financial Position
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Participate in D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser & Optical Virtual Conference
Apple Introduces AirPods Max, the Magic of AirPods in a Stunning Over-ear Design
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Becomes Fastest-Selling PC Game of All Time
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Fiserv Provides Preliminary 2021 Outlook and Expectations for Medium-Term Financial Performance at its Investor Conference
02.12.20
Fiserv to Host Virtual Investor Conference on December 8, 2020
23.11.20
Denis J. O’Leary Appointed Chairman of the Fiserv Board of Directors
19.11.20
Fiserv Enables ExxonMobil to Facilitate Commerce Within Google Pay App
19.11.20
Fiserv Announces 60 Million Share Repurchase Authorization
16.11.20
Fiserv to Present at the Citi 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference
12.11.20
Trendfolger Proffe: Impfstoff bringt Zuversicht zurück - bis zu 100 Prozent mit Visa und Fiserv?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
48
Jefferies & Company Inc. stuft Fiserv Inc auf buy