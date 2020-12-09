Appreciated Media Announces Director Resignation

In connection with Mr. Brown’s departure, the Company has agreed to return to Brown’s holding company assets acquired by the Company in May 2020. Moreover, Mr. Brown has agreed to (i) surrender for cancellation 425,000 common shares in the capital of the Company and 200,000 stock options, (ii) forgive and release approximately $1,000,000 owed by the Company to Brown and (iii) assist and guarantee the repayment of $150,000 owing by the Company to its principal creditor, Amcomri GP BVI Limited.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (" Appreciated Media " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV: AMH) (OTCQB: AMEFF) announces that Stephen Brown has resigned as a director of the Company. Stephen has been with the Company since March, 2020, and the Company thanks him for his assistances and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

About Appreciated Media Holdings Inc.

Appreciated Media (TSXV: AMH) (OTCQB: AMEFF) is a multi-faceted entertainment company based in Vancouver. The Appreciated Media team is extremely well-versed in a variety of entertainment delivery platforms and is fast becoming a top-tier entertainment company.

61-101 Disclosure

Because Stephen Brown was a director of the Company at the time the transactions described in the second paragraph of this press release were agreed to, such transactions may be considered “related party transactions” pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (61-101). As these transactions were agreed to at the time of Mr. Brown's resignation and contemplate completion during the first weeks of December, the Company could not file a material change report at least 21 days before the expected date of closing of such transactions.

For inquiries, please contact:

Larry Howard, Interim Chief Financial Officer

+353 87 6868 255