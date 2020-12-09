Aehr Test Systems to Participate in the D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser and Optical Conference on December 15

Mr. Erickson commented, “Aehr is uniquely positioned to enable suppliers of both silicon photonics and traditional photonics devices to perform full wafer scale manufacturing test and burn-in of their devices to ensure they meet the initial quality and long-term reliability requirements of the data center, network and 5G infrastructure markets. While the buzz about 5G focuses on wireless and radio technology, photonics and fiber optics play vital roles in transporting signals to and from the new 5G base stations and the data centers that will require a major expansion of transmission capacity as a result of 5G. Aehr Test has introduced a new line of turnkey solutions that have been qualified and are now in volume production at many of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon photonic fiber optic transceivers. We are very optimistic about the silicon photonics market as a significant growth opportunity driver for Aehr and look forward to discussing our semiconductor wafer level and singulated die test and burn-in solutions and the markets they serve with investors.”

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ: AEHR ), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it will participate in the D. A. Davidson Semicap, Laser and Optical Conference being held virtually on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 with a one-on-one meeting format. Aehr Test President and CEO Gayn Erickson and CFO Ken Spink will be available for meetings with investors throughout the day.

Tom Diffely, Senior Research Analyst of D.A. Davidson & Co., commented, "Of the roughly 30 exciting companies attending this year’s conference and serving the high growth semicap, laser and optical markets, little known and under followed AEHR is perhaps best positioned for explosive growth in the years ahead. It’s new family of testers has just begun to penetrate the emerging photonics, optical sensor, SiC power chip, and memory markets that are poised to dramatically enhance the company’s fortunes."

For additional information, or to schedule a virtual meeting with Aehr management, please contact your D. A. Davidson representative, or Aehr’s investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at aehr@mkr-group.com.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com .

