 

CloudMD Launches Addiction Support Program Focused on Early Intervention and Relapse

  • CloudMD launches virtual addictions support program across Canada
  • The program further expands CloudMD’s revolutionary mental health product offering
  • The Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) reports rising rates of mental health and substance use disorders as a result of pandemic related isolation
  • In Canada, 25% of Canadians aged 35-54 staying at home due to COVID-19 indicate that their alcohol consumption has increased

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients, is excited to announce that it has launched an addiction support program through its mental health solution, Snapclarity Inc. (“Snapclarity”) and robust educational library, iMD Global Health Inc. (“iMD”) which focuses on providing support and resources for early intervention and relapse.

The COVID pandemic has highlighted a significant increase in health issues due to addiction and substance use disorder. According to the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA), there is accumulating evidence that indicates a “second wave” is building caused by rising rates of mental health and substance use disorders. This imminent mental health surge will bring further challenges for individuals, families, and communities including increased deaths from suicide and drug overdoses. In Canada, 25% of Canadians aged 35-54 staying at home indicate that their alcohol consumption has increased(1). Substance abuse and addiction was a concern before the pandemic, with approximately 21% of the total population experiencing addiction at some point in their lifetime(2).

There are many resources supporting individuals with anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions but few have a specialized treatment for early identification and management of substance use disorders.  This new program will include resources for early intervention and relapse to continue to support those with substance use issues. Through its proprietary app, Snapclarity offers mental health assessments and counselling to empower individuals in treatment and recovery, when integrated with iMD’s robust library of resources and education tools, the program will provide a comprehensive care plan that supports individuals on their mental health journey.

