OpGen Announces Planned Leadership Transition at Next Generation Sequencing and Bioinformatics Subsidiary Ares Genetics

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and VIENNA, Austria, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), announced today a planned transition in the leadership of its wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH (Vienna, Austria; “Ares Genetics”). Dr. Andreas Posch, founding CEO of Ares Genetics, has decided to step down as Managing Director and CEO of Ares Genetics at his own request, effective December 31, 2020. As part of the transition planning following the successful business combination with OpGen, Dr. Achim Plum will also step down as Managing Director of Ares Genetics effective December 31, 2020 at his own request. Dr. Posch and Dr. Plum will both continue to support Ares Genetics as special advisors to facilitate a smooth transition into the next growth phase of Ares Genetics in 2021.

Dr. Arne Materna has been appointed Managing Director and CEO of Ares Genetics effective January 1, 2021. Dr. Materna brings a wealth of experience in the development and commercialization of leading-edge bioinformatics platforms and products with a particular focus on microbiology and next-generation sequencing. He joins Ares Genetics from CosmosID Inc. where he served as Vice President Product. Before CosmosID, Dr. Materna held leadership positions and senior roles at QIAGEN, CLCbio (acquired by QIAGEN in 2013) and Pacific Biosciences. He obtained his doctorate in life science at the University of Konstanz, Germany, and gained experience in microbial genetics and microbiome research as a post-doctoral fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), prior to joining the industry in 2010.

“It has been a great honor to serve as the CEO of Ares Genetics. I am incredibly proud of the technology leadership and award-winning solutions in next-generation sequencing based, AI-powered antibiotic susceptibility testing that the Ares Genetics team and its globally leading partners have accomplished together,” said Dr. Andreas Posch. “I would particularly like to thank all employees, customers, partners and stakeholders as well as Achim and the OpGen and Curetis teams and boards for their invaluable contributions and support over the last years. I am excited about the next chapter and I am looking forward to working in tandem with Arne during the transition into the next phase of Ares Genetics’ growth, as we continue to anticipate accelerating demand for artificial intelligence and next-generation sequencing applications as offered by the unique Ares Genetics portfolio of products and solutions.”