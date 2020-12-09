Century Fire Protection Broadens Geographic Footprint

Aegis and Cornet are both full-service fire protection companies specializing in the installation, service and inspection of fire sprinkler, alarm and suppression systems. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Kansas City, Aegis is a market-leading player in the Kansas City metropolitan area and surrounding regions within the states of Kansas and Missouri. Cornet, established in 2005 and based in Chantilly, Virginia, serves the Washington, D.C. market, the sixth largest metropolitan area in the United States.

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that its subsidiary, Century Fire Protection (“Century”), has recently acquired Aegis Fire Protection, LLC (“Aegis”) and Cornet, Inc. (“Cornet”). The leaders of both businesses have retained minority equity interests and will continue to run day-to-day operations. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

“These acquisitions continue to advance Century’s strategy of expanding its geographic footprint into key new markets which are adjacent to our existing operations,” said Scott Tutterow, CEO of Century. “We are delighted to be partnering with the leaders of Aegis and Cornet to deepen our sprinkler and alarm capabilities and accelerate our growth in these services,” he concluded.

ABOUT FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than $2.6 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 24,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV".

For the latest news from FirstService Corporation, visit www.FirstService.com

