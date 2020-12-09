Ebix named as a Dominant Technology Provider by Novarica in the Latest Life/Health and Annuity New Business and Underwriting Report

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries, today announced that Ebix was named in the “Dominant Provider” category in the just released Life/Health and Annuity New Business and Underwriting Navigator Report conducted by Novarica. The report profiled 16 of the insurance industry’s technology solution providers in this critical space where the applicant or agent first interact with an insurance company.

Rob McIsaac, FLMI, LLIF, EVP at Novarica said: “New Business and Underwriting systems tend to be mission critical for carriers. They are the lifeline for processing and onboarding new customers. Turnaround Time, Accuracy, and Quality are absolutely critical in these functions. The COVID-19 pandemic and related remote work and shutdowns have increased the need to compete in a digital world across all generations. Insurers are facing pressure to make their agent and customer interactions convenient, online, and device-agnostic. As the situation changes and people resume more normal activities, it is unlikely that the reliance and expectation on a digital experience will wane. Once consumers become accustomed to the convenience of an online experience, their expectations for digital capabilities will increase for insurance transactions.”

Ash Sawhney, President Insurance Solutions North America said: ”We are excited to be named in the top category in this report. The flexibility of our New Business and Underwriting system allows for an easy fit within a new or existing carrier and distributor technology ecosystem. This flexibility along with deep subject matter expertise and extensive integrations developed over the years, allow us for a rapid deployment, while seamlessly adapting to a client’s overall technology strategy. Ebix’s systems allow the end customer to purchase insurance through any channel that they choose – be it through an agent, broker, bank, or through the direct to consumer channel.”

The report points out that the Technology providers in the research are placed in one of four categories; Dominant Providers have strong market position and momentum. Their solutions in the segment are well-known. • Contenders have substantial customer experience and momentum. • Established Players have generally been in the market longer and have substantial customer experience. • New Entrants are emerging providers in this segment. This might include both new companies and established companies with newer solutions. They typically have limited existing customer bases.