 

R.J. O'Brien Wins 2020 FOW International Award for Non-Bank FCM of the Year

Fifth Consecutive Win in Category

CHICAGO and LONDON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, today won the  2020 FOW International Award for Non-Bank Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) of the Year from Global Investor Group. This is the fifth consecutive year RJO took the category in the global awards, this year announced at a virtual awards ceremony.

Judged by a panel of industry experts drawn from across the market in a range of disciplines, the FOW International Awards recognize the best in innovation, achievement and commitment to the market in the global cleared derivatives industry.

RJO Chairman and CEO Gerald Corcoran said: "We are humbled to win this award for the fifth year running. It's a testament to our dedicated global team, innovative technology, expansion into new asset classes and continued commitment to meet the needs of our clients."

Luke Jeffs, Managing Editor of Global Investor Group, said: "R.J. O'Brien has once again shown itself as the pre-eminent international FCM. The Chicago-based firm extended its coverage in the Middle East by acquiring Lombard Forte Securities and has hired strategically in OTC brokerage and soft commodities to expand its business in those areas. The firm has also used technology to ensure it remains at the cutting edge of brokerage services."

Created in April 2017, the Global Investor Group incorporates the Global Investor, FOW and ISF brands and offers news, data and in-depth analysis across derivatives, securities finance, custody and fund services and asset management.

About R.J. O'Brien & Associates

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 300 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO has received the FOW International Award for Non-Bank FCM of the Year for the past five years. At the HFM US Quant Awards 2020, RJO won the award for Best Independent FCM – the eighth honor bestowed by the HFM Global publications on RJO and its UK affiliate.

