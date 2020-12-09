DGAP-Ad-hoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Investment TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL continues growth strategy and acquires a stake in Montano Asset Management GmbH 09-Dec-2020 / 13:40 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TTL acquires 30 percent of Montano through the acquisition of shares from current shareholders and subscription of a capital increase

Montano Asset Management GmbH is one of the leading independent core-plus and value-add real estate managers in Germany

Excellent synergies through complementary business areas

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL", "TTL AG") (ISIN DE0007501009) has acquired a 30 percent stake in Montano Asset Management GmbH (Montano) by agreement concluded today.

TTL invests through the acquisition of shares from current Montano shareholders and the subscription of a capital increase. The enterprise value underlying the purchase price amounts to nine times the expected adjusted EBITDA of about EUR 2.4 million for 2020 of Montano. The closing of the transaction is scheduled for December 2020.

Montano Asset Management GmbH is one of the leading independent core-plus and value-add real estate managers in Germany. The value of the real estate assets under management is around EUR 1.5 billion and is spread over around 70 properties, with office properties accounting for around 80 percent and retail properties for 20 percent.

For TTL, the strategic added value of the Montano investment results from significantly improved access to Investments and a diversified earnings structure from joint projects.



Notifying person

Theo Reichert

CEO

Phone: +49 89 381611-0

E-mail: presse@ttl-ag.de



Media and Investor Relations contact

Annette Kohler-Kruse

Instinctif Partners

Phone +49 89 3090 5189-21

ir@ttl-ag.de

presse@ttl-ag.de

09-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG Theresienhöhe 28 80339 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 381611-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 3915-92 E-mail: ir@ttl-ag.de Internet: www.ttl-ag.de ISIN: DE0007501009 WKN: 750100 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1153945

End of Announcement DGAP News Service