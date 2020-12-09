DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Investment TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL continues growth strategy and acquires a stake in Montano Asset Management GmbH 09.12.2020 / 13:44 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TTL continues growth strategy and acquires a stake in Montano Asset Management GmbH

TTL acquires 30 percent of Montano through the acquisition of shares from current shareholders and subscription of a capital increase

Montano Asset Management GmbH is one of the leading independent core-plus and value-add real estate managers in Germany

Excellent synergies through complementary business areas

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL", "TTL AG") (ISIN DE0007501009) acquires a 30 percent stake in Montano Asset Management GmbH (Montano). Montano manages commercial real estate in Germany primarily for institutional investors from abroad.

TTL invests through the acquisition of shares from current Montano shareholders and the subscription of a capital increase. The purchase price for the 30 percent share is in line with normal market conditions. The closing of the transaction is scheduled for December 2020.

"With the investment in Montano, we continue to implement our strategy of growth through direct and indirect participation in attractive real estate companies and projects. Montano is one of the leading core-plus and value-add real estate managers in Germany with a diverse range of services, a strong track record and a young, dynamic team. We expect considerable growth for both companies from the synergies of the business models of TTL and Montano. As a real estate investment company, we will benefit directly from the combination of Montano's operational know-how with TTL's recognised expertise in financing and supporting real estate projects," says Theo Reichert, CEO of TTL AG.