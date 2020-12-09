Lineup Adds New Machine Learning Capabilities to PAR Technology’s Brink POS Ecosystem

Lineup puts the power of artificial intelligence into restaurant operators’ hands, allowing them to make more consistent and profit-focused decisions about labor and food. With best-in-class prediction capability and easy-to-use features, Lineup gives restaurant operators timely, actionable, and accurate insights using continuously improving prediction algorithms.

ParTech, Inc. (“ParTech”), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, has added Lineup , a sales and labor forecasting solution powered by artificial intelligence, to its Brink POS integration ecosystem.

“Quality insights are critical for restaurants in today’s fast-changing world, and Lineup’s ability to use machine learning to drive quicker, more informed decisions, make it a wonderful fit for our Brink POS integration ecosystem,” said Stephen Lee, Director of Strategic Partnerships at ParTech.

Through the power of machine learning, every restaurant on the Lineup platform receives its own custom predictive sales model that is updated daily, driving continuous accuracy improvement, and the ability to rapidly evolve as external factors change.

Lineup’s features have never been more important than they are now, given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the likely continued impact it will have on restaurants in the future. In fact, Lineup’s predictive capabilities have already returned to pre-COVID-19 accuracy levels and will continue to automatically evolve over time.

On approximately 33% of all days, restaurant sales are 20% above or below the 4-week rolling average, a commonly used algorithm for forecasting sales. It’s on these days that restaurants often find themselves over or under-staffed. By leveraging more advanced algorithms, external weather and local event data, Lineup’s predictions are up to 60% more accurate on those days.

Features

Hourly, daily and weekly sales and labor predictions that feed directly into simple, clean labor scheduling features.

Daily and weekly tracking dashboards that compare hourly predictions to actuals in real-time, enabling proactive labor and food decisions through each day.

Notifications that inform users if predictions change from when schedules are created

Daily reflection that gives managers a platform to communicate why they believe actual sales differ from what Lineup predicted. These insights are used both to improve Lineup’s models, and to give restaurant leadership unprecedented visibility into the daily operations across all locations.

About Lineup

Lineup is a sales and labor forecasting solution fueled by historical sales data, hyper-local weather data and millions of local events. Lineup's advanced machine learning models accurately predict future sales and labor needs. When paired with our clean, simple scheduling features, and real-time progress dashboard, these predictions enable operators to make consistent, profitable decisions across all locations. To learn more, visit https://www.lineup.ai/.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005074/en/