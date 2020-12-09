CSI Goes Beyond the Horizon, Explores the Future of Fintech during Virtual Customer Experience 2020

CX20—CSI’s first all-virtual customer conference—offered attendees educational content on a variety of topics, including digital transformation, payments, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and other key industry issues. Throughout the three-day event, attendees had the opportunity to gain deeper insight into fintech and regtech trends, engage with industry professionals and virtually connect with each other during expert-led breakout sessions, live chats, interactive product demos and a collaborative Fintexpert Lounge.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX:CSVI), a provider of end-to-end financial technology solutions , recently held CSI Customer Experience 2020 (CX20), which was attended virtually by nearly 1,300 customers, banking executives, technology practitioners and industry partners. Among the attendees were 19 prospective companies considering CSI as their new technology partner.

Daniel Burrus, CEO of Burrus Research and renowned technology and business strategist, and Michael McNamara, economy expert and Senior Principal with Mastercard SpendingPulse, served as the keynote speakers for CX20. Burrus shared insight on the global trends and innovations that will shape the financial industry in the coming year, while McNamara discussed the effects of COVID-19 on the U.S. economy.

In addition, to highlight the positive community impact of financial institutions across the country, CSI partnered with Feeding America—the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization—for a community outreach initiative during the conference. For every photo shared by attendees using #CX20Cares, CSI donated on their behalf to help fight U.S. food insecurity. In surpassing its initial goal, CSI donated funds to provide 104,507 meals to those in need.

“Although CX20 was hosted virtually this year, our attendees enjoyed a world-class experience and were able to exchange ideas and knowledge with their peers and industry experts across the fintech and regtech industries about the technology and trends that will take them to the next level,” said Steve Powless, CSI’s chairman and CEO. “And as it has every year, our conference allowed us to connect with our customers and prospects and demonstrate our commitment to forward-thinking solutions and expert service.”

CSI Customer Experience 2021 will be held at the Gaylord Rockies in Denver on Sept. 14-16, 2021.

