 

Veritone Licensing Announces Agreement with Brave Bison to Expand Global User-Generated Content Library

Veritone, Inc., (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, and provider of digital content licensing services on behalf of the world’s premier sports entities, news organizations and user-generated networks, today announced a new content licensing agreement with Brave Bison (LSE: BBSN), a London-based international social video company specializing in cross-platform video content.

Veritone's new agreement with Brave Bison expands Veritone Licensing's global user-generated content library. (Photo: Business Wire)

As creatives’ demand for high-quality user-generated content continues to grow, this agreement enables Veritone to expand its content library and enhance the availability of user-generated content for licensing and creative projects. This is the third library of user-generated content that Veritone has signed this year, and the first international user-generated content library, marking significant growth for Veritone as it continues to broaden the global reach of its already vast, AI-powered content library.

“We have seen soaring interest in user-generated content this year –– especially in the entertainment and advertising industries. Brave Bison has a unique vision for delivering and producing high-quality content, and we’re looking forward to working with the entire team,” said Jay Bailey, Vice President of Entertainment Licensing at Veritone. “Brave Bison’s video assets will help us serve the creative community like never before, and help them bring their visions to life on a global scale.”

An international leader in social video, Brave Bison inspires audiences with bold social content – for its clients, partners and its own media brands. Brave Bison’s universe is a global community of 158 million followers, generating billions of views every single month. This gives Brave Bison real-time insight into what’s working, right here and right now. Adding Brave Bison’s content to Veritone’s library will equip Veritone and its customers with high quality, authentic and unique international user-generated content to fulfill a wide range of creative needs.

