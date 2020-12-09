 

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Accelerates Mainstream Enterprise Adoption for High Performance Computing with World’s Most Powerful Solutions Delivered as a service through HPE GreenLake

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 13:45  |  61   |   |   

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced that it is accelerating mainstream enterprise adoption of high performance computing (HPC) by offering its market-leading HPC solutions as a service through HPE GreenLake. The new HPE GreenLake cloud services for HPC allow customers to combine the power of an agile, elastic, pay-per-use cloud experience with the world’s most-proven, market-leading HPC systems from HPE. Now any enterprise can tackle their most demanding compute and data-intensive workloads, to power AI and ML initiatives, speed time to insight, and create new products and experiences through a flexible as-a-service platform that customers can run on-premises or in a colocation facility.

The new offering removes the complexity and cost associated with traditional HPC deployments by delivering fully managed, pre-bundled services based on purpose-built HPC systems, software, storage and networking solutions that come in small, medium or large options. Customers can order these through a self-service portal with simple point-and-click functions to choose the right configuration for their workload needs and receive services in little as 14 days.

“The massive growth in data, along with Artificial Intelligence and high performance analytics, is driving an increased need for HPC in enterprises of all sizes, from the Fortune 500 to startups,” said Peter Ungaro, senior vice president and general manager, HPC and Mission Critical Solutions (MCS), at HPE. “We are transforming the market by delivering industry-leading HPC solutions in simplified, pre-configured services that control costs and improve governance, scalability and agility through HPE GreenLake. These HPC cloud services enable any enterprise to access the most powerful HPC and AI capabilities and unlock greater insights that will power their ability to advance critical research and achieve bold customer outcomes.”

World’s Powerful HPC Portfolio Goes Mainstream with On-Demand, Fully-Managed, Pay-per-use Services

HPC provides massive computing power, along with modeling and simulation capabilities, to turn complex data into digital models that help researchers and engineers understand what something will look like and perform in the real world. HPC also provides optimal performance to run AI and analytics to increase predictability. These combined capabilities are used to solve challenges from vaccine discovery and weather forecasting to improving designs of cars, planes and even personal and consumer products such as shampoo and laundry detergent.

