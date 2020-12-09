OptimizeRx CEO, William Febbo, to Speak at Bank of America 4th Annual HCIT and Digital Health Symposium Today, December 9, 2020

OptimizeRx CEO William Febbo will be a speaker on the panel, “Trends in Tech-Enabled Rx Supply Chain.” The panel will be moderated by Rajat Bhatia, a Director in Global Healthcare Investment Banking at BofA Securities, and Justin Walter, Head of Healthcare Services Investment Banking at BofA Securities.

Event attendees will include healthcare-focused Bank of America corporate and commercial clients, executives from healthcare services and digital health companies, as well as private equity, venture capital and crossover equity investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients. Connecting over half of healthcare providers in the US and millions of patients through a proprietary network, the OptimizeRx digital health platform helps patients afford and stay on medications. The platform unlocks new patient and physician touchpoints for life science companies along the patient journey, from point-of-care, to retail pharmacy, through mobile patient engagement.



