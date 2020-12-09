Compass Gold to Further Increase Private Placement to Raise Up to $3.7 Million
TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CVB) (“Compass” or the “Company”) announced today that, as a result of substantial investor demand, it has further increased
the size of its initially announced $2.5 million private placement (the “Offering”) (see Compass news releases dated November 30 and December 7, 2020)
and will now issue up to 18,500,000 common shares of the Company, at $0.20 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3.7 million.
The proceeds from this offering will be used to fund exploration, including a 17,000-meter drill program to be completed before the end of Q2, 2021, and for general corporate purposes. Drilling will focus on mineralized trends on the Tarabala and Samagouela targets discovered at the Company’s Sikasso Property in southern Mali. Phase 1 of this program, consisting of 3,000 meters of drilling on the first of these targets, is fully funded and has commenced. Initial drill results are expected near the end of December.
Certain insiders of the Company are participating in the Offering. Further, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities legislation, the Company will pay a finder’s fee to certain registered dealers in connection with the Offering comprised of: (i) a cash fee equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds received from the sale of common shares sold to purchasers introduced to the Company by the finder, and (ii) warrants exercisable for a period of two years following the closing of the Offering to acquire that number of common shares of the Company, at a purchase price of $0.20 per share, equal to 6% of the number of common shares sold to purchasers introduced to the Company by the finder.
All the shares issuable pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance.
