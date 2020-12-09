Orion Secures Approx. $40M Contract Extension Expanding Turnkey LED Lighting & Controls Retrofit Project for Major National Retail Customer

MANITOWOC, Wis., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), is a provider of LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation, including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT capabilities, ongoing system maintenance and program management. Orion today announced it has secured a new contract extension totaling approximately $40 million for the turnkey LED lighting and controls retrofit of 290 additional locations for an existing large national retail customer.



Orion currently expects to recognize product and service revenue from the additional locations starting in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021 through the third quarter of Fiscal 2022. This estimated timing is subject to uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related business and other economic impacts. Following completion of these added locations, Orion will have completed LED lighting and controls retrofits at approximately 1,570 of this customer’s locations nationwide.