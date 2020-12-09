Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package

All amounts herein are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

YERINGTON, Nev., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the execution of binding agreements with respect to a financing package that will provide liquidity for the continued ramp-up of operations at the Company’s underground project (the “Underground Project”).



Financing Package Highlights: