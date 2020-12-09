Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
All amounts herein are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated.
YERINGTON, Nev., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the execution of binding agreements with respect to a
financing package that will provide liquidity for the continued ramp-up of operations at the Company’s underground project (the “Underground Project”).
Financing Package Highlights:
- The Company has entered into binding agreements with several of its existing financing partners to provide substantial additional liquidity to the Company for completion of the ramp-up of its
Underground Project. The financing package will consist of the following components:
- new cash resources of $31,000,000 with a blended headline interest rate margin of 7%, of which approximately $9,000,000 has already been advanced to the Company since the beginning of November 2020;
- amendments to the Company’s senior credit facility providing a further $26,000,000 in increased liquidity in the form of deferral of debt service payments; and
- up to an additional $25,000,000 of undrawn liquidity (including the accordion feature described below), available to the Company to assist as required with completing the ramp-up of
operations at the Underground Project.
- The financing package provides a significant increase in balance sheet flexibility through four complementary facilities. The financing package includes the following elements:
- $15,000,000 increase to senior credit facility: the Company’s senior lender, KfW IPEX-Bank (“KfW”), has agreed to provide an additional $15,000,000 under the existing senior credit facility (the “KfW Facility”) and defer $26,000,000 of planned debt service under the KfW Facility until 2023;
- $5,000,000 increase to working capital facility: the Company’s offtaker, Concord Resources Limited (“Concord”), has agreed to provide access to an additional $5,000,000 under the existing working capital facility (the “Working Capital Facility”);
- $26,000,000 extension of unsecured debt: the Company’s largest shareholder, Pala Investments Limited (“Pala”), has agreed to provide a three-year $26,000,000 unsecured loan facility, which extends and replaces existing loans, including those under promissory notes, advanced by Pala to the Company and provides a new advance of $7,000,000; and
-
$5,000,000 cost overrun facility: in connection with the increase to the KfW Facility, Pala has also agreed to provide a corporate guarantee for a committed cost overrun
contingency of $5,000,000 in connection with the completion of the ramp-up of the Underground Project (the “COF”).
