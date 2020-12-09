 

NexTech AR Announces Launch of New Video Streaming Solution with AI and AR Capabilities

  • New conferencing product offers immersive video streaming services
  • Streaming will integrate directly with existing offerings including its Virtual Experience Platform (VEP) InfernoAR, ARitize App and Map Dynamics as well as offer platform-as-a-service functions to third parties
  • VEP already in use by key clients including UNESCO, TEDx and Restaurants Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for eCommerce, education, conferences and events today announced the launch of a new collaborative streaming solution with AI and AR enhancements, that integrates with its existing Virtual Experience Platform (VEP) and its ARitize SaaS offerings. NexTech will also offer the streaming platform ‘ARoom’, as a stand-alone service externally similar to Zoom, increasing the company's revenue potential for 2021.

Augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) functionality will be available throughout the streaming interface, allowing for virtual and hybrid event experiences that break the confines of attendee computers and mobile devices. Without the need for a third-party streaming provider, NexTech AR will now be able to incorporate AR into the streaming experience via presenter holograms, AR objects, AR filters similar to Snapchat and more.

With the launch of this new product, NexTech’s multiple platforms can now offer immersive streaming collaboration services directly within the platform, without having to use Zoom or another third-party streaming service. By using secure reliable transport (SRT) streaming protocol, it is capable of streaming video content into the platform from other venues, as well as sending in-platform streams and content out to other settings.

Like NexTech’s VEP, this new streaming function will be fully scalable and designed to make a virtual expo, conference or meeting more robust for all attendees, regardless of size and scope. This includes networking opportunities ranging from one-on-one chats to large digital breakout rooms and virtual green rooms for live speakers prior to presentations. It is also compliant with the latest data and privacy regulations including General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

