 

VitalHub Announces Addition of Award-Winning Synopsis iQ to Recently Expanded Multi-Year Licensing Deal with King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the additional sale of recently acquired subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) award-winning Synopsis iQ solution to the expanded digital health platform installation at King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust” or “King’s College”).

Per the transaction previously announced October 19, 2020, VitalHub entered into a multi-year licensing transaction with King’s College, comprising an expansion of the Trust’s existing Intouch installation. The expansion, which comprised a material licensing transaction including Intouch’s latest healthcare modules to enable a transition to virtual clinical care, has been further expanded to now includes the addition of award-winning Synopsis iQ product, the marquee pre-op assessment platform that completely digitizes the perioperative assessment journey, offering value, clarity and efficiency for the care team and patients.

The Trust chose Intouch as its digital outpatient partner to assist during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. As a world-renowned leader in healthcare, the Trust treats one million patients annually, has over 12,000 staff, and is one of the largest and most active teaching Trusts in London. It includes four main hospital sites, a large number of smaller sites, over 40 global sites, and will become a flagship site for Intouch moving forward.

Synopsis iQ is the complete digital pre-op assessment platform, from initial questionnaire through to post-operative outcomes. Providing clarity, efficiency and value. Reducing cancellation rates and risk. Increasing patient throughput and theatre utilisation. This purchase fits into a 12-point strategy for improvement set out by the Trust through which they have established their System Health Improvement Plan, taking inspiration from the NHS Long Term Plan. This strategy aims to help bring about health population improvement. In supporting this initiative, the Trust sought to identify best in class technology providers who could achieve these ends, and elected to work with Intouch with Health as their digital solutions provider.

