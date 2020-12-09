 

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Announces Tender Offer for 6.75% Senior Notes Due 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) announced today that it has commenced a cash tender offer to purchase up to $300 million of its 6.75% senior notes due 2022 (the “Notes”).

Information related to the Notes and the tender offer is set forth in the table below.

Security CUSIP Nos. ISINs Outstanding
Principal
Amount 		Maximum
Tender
Amount (1) 		Early
Tender
Deadline 		Tender Offer
Consideration (2) 		Early
Tender
Payment (3) 		Total
Consideration (2)(4)
6.75%
Senior Notes due 2022 		34960PA A9 /
U3458LA A9 		US34960PAA93 /
USU3458LAA99 		$700,000,000 $300,000,000 5:00 p.m., New York City time, December 22, 2020 $986.00 $30.00 $1,016.00

(1) Subject to applicable law, the Maximum Tender Amount may be increased in the sole discretion of the Company.
(2) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for payment.
(3) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Early Tender Deadline and accepted for payment.
(4) Includes Tender Offer Consideration and Early Tender Payment.

The tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on January 7, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company (such time and date, as the same may be extended or earlier terminated, the “Expiration Time”). In order to be eligible to receive the Total Consideration (as described below) for tendered Notes, holders must validly tender and not validly withdraw their Notes prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 22, 2020, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company (such time and date, as the same may be extended or earlier terminated, the “Early Tender Deadline”).

The tender offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions as described in the Offer to Purchase, including (1) the receipt of at least $300 million in aggregate gross proceeds from one or more offerings of debt securities on terms reasonably acceptable to the Company, and (2) certain general conditions, in each case as described in more detail in the Offer to Purchase. If any of the conditions are not satisfied, the Company may terminate the tender offer and return tendered Notes, may waive unsatisfied conditions and accept for payment and purchase all validly tendered Notes, may extend the tender offer or may otherwise amend the tender offer.

