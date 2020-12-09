Marathon Gold Signs Cooperation Agreements with Six Communities for the Valentine Gold Project

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Gold Corporation (“Marathon” or the “Company”; TSX: MOZ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into Cooperation Agreements (the “Agreements”) with six central Newfoundland communities located in proximity to the Valentine Gold Project (the “Project”).



The Agreements have been concluded with: Buchans, Buchans Junction, Millertown, Badger, Grand Falls-Windsor, and Bishop’s Falls. These are the communities that Marathon considers to be within the immediate socio-economic impact of the Project. The Agreements identify the interests of each community in employment, business opportunities, community investment, and environmental protection. Taken together, they provide a framework for a long-term, positive working relationship between the Company, the Valentine Gold Project, and local stakeholders.