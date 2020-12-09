Quotient Survey Affirms Consumer Mindset on New Year’s Eve Celebrations, Resolutions and Food Habits in 2021

The survey of over 1,100 US consumers showed that 82% of consumers will celebrate New Year’s Eve in some form or fashion this year, but more than 48% are planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home with immediate family (no guests). Like many cherished holidays, food and drink will continue to take center stage. According to the survey, the majority of New Year’s Eve meals (68%) will feature food that is made and eaten at home. Thirty-nine percent of those surveyed noted they plan to cook themselves while another 29% plan to enjoy a home-cooked meal prepared by someone else.

As restaurants continue to shutter indoor dining, it’s no surprise that only 4% of consumers plan to go to a restaurant or bar. In fact, as time progresses, Quotient’s COVID-19 data dashboard shows an upward trend in grocery dollar spend lift—the dollar sales value of each basket—within Boston, Los Angeles and other major markets, reflecting the need for increased home cooking.

In addition to dining out, a champagne toast isn’t on the menu for everyone: only 23% of consumers surveyed will be consuming the sparkling beverage for New Year’s Eve. Alternatively, 20% plan to ring in the New Year with spirits/liquor, 17% with wine/mulled wine and 11% with beer. Additional insights on adult beverage preferences can be gained from our internal data tracking from March 1 to October 31, 2020.1 The liquor category saw the biggest sales lift (24%) and the highest increase in the number of shoppers (14%) when compared to other alcoholic beverages during the same period in 2019. Beer enjoyed a 23% sales lift and a 12% increase in the number of shoppers while wine experienced a 14% sales lift and a 5% increase in shoppers.

“Brands that cater to at-home celebrations and offer ingredients and ideas for experiences for a fun night in can reach consumers looking to close the book on 2020,” said Steven Boal, CEO and Founder at Quotient. “As 2020 taught us, brands have a great opportunity to listen and adjust their marketing approach to changing consumer needs to build brand affinity and loyalty long-term.”

Pandemic (and recession) fueled resolutions

In addition to New Year’s Eve plans, the survey also explored consumer resolutions for the coming year—with most (58%) planning to make a new year’s resolution. Consumers are taking a practical approach to 2021 and intend to save money/stick to a budget (58%) and eat healthier/cook at home (50%).