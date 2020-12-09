 

Quotient Survey Affirms Consumer Mindset on New Year’s Eve Celebrations, Resolutions and Food Habits in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 13:59  |  51   |   |   

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital promotions, media and analytics company, today announced findings from a recent survey that reveals consumer mindset on New Year’s Eve celebrations, resolutions and food habits for 2021.

The survey of over 1,100 US consumers showed that 82% of consumers will celebrate New Year’s Eve in some form or fashion this year, but more than 48% are planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home with immediate family (no guests). Like many cherished holidays, food and drink will continue to take center stage. According to the survey, the majority of New Year’s Eve meals (68%) will feature food that is made and eaten at home. Thirty-nine percent of those surveyed noted they plan to cook themselves while another 29% plan to enjoy a home-cooked meal prepared by someone else.

As restaurants continue to shutter indoor dining, it’s no surprise that only 4% of consumers plan to go to a restaurant or bar. In fact, as time progresses, Quotient’s COVID-19 data dashboard shows an upward trend in grocery dollar spend lift—the dollar sales value of each basket—within Boston, Los Angeles and other major markets, reflecting the need for increased home cooking.

In addition to dining out, a champagne toast isn’t on the menu for everyone: only 23% of consumers surveyed will be consuming the sparkling beverage for New Year’s Eve. Alternatively, 20% plan to ring in the New Year with spirits/liquor, 17% with wine/mulled wine and 11% with beer. Additional insights on adult beverage preferences can be gained from our internal data tracking from March 1 to October 31, 2020.1 The liquor category saw the biggest sales lift (24%) and the highest increase in the number of shoppers (14%) when compared to other alcoholic beverages during the same period in 2019. Beer enjoyed a 23% sales lift and a 12% increase in the number of shoppers while wine experienced a 14% sales lift and a 5% increase in shoppers.

“Brands that cater to at-home celebrations and offer ingredients and ideas for experiences for a fun night in can reach consumers looking to close the book on 2020,” said Steven Boal, CEO and Founder at Quotient. “As 2020 taught us, brands have a great opportunity to listen and adjust their marketing approach to changing consumer needs to build brand affinity and loyalty long-term.”

Pandemic (and recession) fueled resolutions

In addition to New Year’s Eve plans, the survey also explored consumer resolutions for the coming year—with most (58%) planning to make a new year’s resolution. Consumers are taking a practical approach to 2021 and intend to save money/stick to a budget (58%) and eat healthier/cook at home (50%).

Seite 1 von 3
Quotient Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Quotient Technology Inc - Plattform für In-Store-Point-of-Sale
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quotient Survey Affirms Consumer Mindset on New Year’s Eve Celebrations, Resolutions and Food Habits in 2021 Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital promotions, media and analytics company, today announced findings from a recent survey that reveals consumer mindset on New Year’s Eve celebrations, resolutions and food habits for 2021. The survey of over …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Participate in D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser & Optical Virtual Conference
Apple Introduces AirPods Max, the Magic of AirPods in a Stunning Over-ear Design
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Becomes Fastest-Selling PC Game of All Time
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. ...
CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Quotient Technology Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
23.11.20
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Quotient Technology Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
22.11.20
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Quotient Technology Inc. – QUOT

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
2
Quotient Technology Inc - Plattform für In-Store-Point-of-Sale