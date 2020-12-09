Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $175 million of shares of its common stock. Rocket also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock sold in the public offering. All the shares in the offering are to be sold by Rocket. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.
Rocket intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to further fund the development of our pipeline of gene therapies for rare diseases, including filing for marketing authorization for RP-L201 in the United States and Europe, accelerating the buildout of in-house manufacturing capabilities, and for general corporate purposes.
J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler are acting as the joint bookrunning managers for the public offering.
The public offering is being made by Rocket pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com, or from Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com. You may also obtain these documents free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
