Marimaca Copper Identifies Large Surface Geochemical Anomaly at Mercedes Target
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce the results of a recently completed surface geochemical sampling and reconnaissance mapping program at the Mercedes Target, which is located 3km to the north of the Company’s flagship Marimaca Oxide Deposit (“MOD”).
Highlights
Geochemical sampling has identified a large copper anomaly with grades as high as 0.6% in surface sampling
- Central geochemical high is approximately 300 metres by 300 metres and is coincident with historical mine workings with grades ranging from 0.2% up to 0.6% copper
- A large plus 200ppm Cu anomaly extends over an area of approximately 600 metres by 500 metres, which compares favorably to the MOD
Approximately half of the Mercedes Target is concealed by post mineral gravels
- The geochemical anomaly is potentially larger than the footprint indicates
Very little of the mineralized zone is exposed at surface and there is a superficial leached zone
- Indicates the current anomaly is strong relative to typical background copper levels in this area and compares favorably to the MOD
The geochemical anomaly has the same host rocks and controlling structures as observed at the MOD
- Intensely fractured monzodiorite host rock
- North-south striking, east dipping, parallel sheeted fractures hosting mineralization
- North-west trending late or post mineral fractures that control the supergene oxidation at MOD
- Naguayán Fault System, the key controlling fault at the MOD, crosses the Mercedes Target
- 1:1000 geological mapping and reconnaissance and geochemical sampling has commenced at the Cindy Target, approximately 1.5km to the north of the Mercedes Target
- Exploration work is underway to further refine targets for the upcoming drilling campaigns which are expected to commence in early Q1 2021.
Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca Copper, commented:
