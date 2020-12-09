Marimaca Copper Identifies Large Surface Geochemical Anomaly at Mercedes Target

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce the results of a recently completed surface geochemical sampling and reconnaissance mapping program at the Mercedes Target, which is located 3km to the north of the Company’s flagship Marimaca Oxide Deposit (“MOD”).

Highlights