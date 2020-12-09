 

Marimaca Copper Identifies Large Surface Geochemical Anomaly at Mercedes Target

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce the results of a recently completed surface geochemical sampling and reconnaissance mapping program at the Mercedes Target, which is located 3km to the north of the Company’s flagship Marimaca Oxide Deposit (“MOD”).

Highlights

  • Geochemical sampling has identified a large copper anomaly with grades as high as 0.6% in surface sampling
    • Central geochemical high is approximately 300 metres by 300 metres and is coincident with historical mine workings with grades ranging from 0.2% up to 0.6% copper
    • A large plus 200ppm Cu anomaly extends over an area of approximately 600 metres by 500 metres, which compares favorably to the MOD
    • Approximately half of the Mercedes Target is concealed by post mineral gravels
      • The geochemical anomaly is potentially larger than the footprint indicates
    • Very little of the mineralized zone is exposed at surface and there is a superficial leached zone
      • Indicates the current anomaly is strong relative to typical background copper levels in this area and compares favorably to the MOD
  • The geochemical anomaly has the same host rocks and controlling structures as observed at the MOD
    • Intensely fractured monzodiorite host rock
    • North-south striking, east dipping, parallel sheeted fractures hosting mineralization
    • North-west trending late or post mineral fractures that control the supergene oxidation at MOD
  • Naguayán Fault System, the key controlling fault at the MOD, crosses the Mercedes Target
  • 1:1000 geological mapping and reconnaissance and geochemical sampling has commenced at the Cindy Target, approximately 1.5km to the north of the Mercedes Target
  • Exploration work is underway to further refine targets for the upcoming drilling campaigns which are expected to commence in early Q1 2021.

Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca Copper, commented:

