 

BitNinja Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

DEBRECEN, Hungary, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group announced that they had awarded BitNinja Technologies the 2020 Stratus Award for Cloud computing in the security category.

BitNinja Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing

"BitNinja is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives, and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations, and executives."

In 2020 BIG recognized 38 companies, services, and executives that offer unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies, just to name a few of this year's winners: Rancher Labs, NetApp, Red Hat, Stack Overflow, and BitNinja. What a list!

"When I read the list of the winners, and I saw BitNinja among those prestigious names, I was very proud of my team. It is a great milestone for us and a precious certification from cybersecurity experts that we belong to the top companies in the cybersecurity market." Said George Egri, the founder, and CEO of BitNinja. "2020 was extremely challenging, but we can close it with satisfaction. In September, we successfully raised the Series A fund, and this award puts the icing on the cake."

About BitNinja

The Ninjas have one common goal: making the internet a safer place. In November 2019, BitNinja raised the seed investment, which was a milestone in the company's history. They started 2020 with less than 20 employees, and they will finish the year with more than 45 ninjas. In September 2020, BitNinja successfully raised the Series A investment, and by now, ServerProtection defends more than 20,000 servers worldwide. And the growth doesn't stop! Nothing proves this better than they will introduce two new products in the upcoming weeks, so… Stay tuned!

The secret of the Ninjas

BitNinja provides a full-stack, autopilot protection for hosting providers against WordPress, Joomla, and Drupal infections. ServerProtection blocks server attacks at any threat level and makes the troubleshooting of all security incidents easier via a self-service console. The crowdsourcing method and the innovations, such as the Source Code Structure Analysis, make the system efficient and unique in the cybersecurity market. They have just introduced their URL Captcha feature that can defend your servers against unpatched Zero-day vulnerabilities.

BitNinja Logo

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1361274/BitNinja_Stratus_Award.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311043/BitNinja_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BitNinja Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing DEBRECEN, Hungary, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Business Intelligence Group announced that they had awarded BitNinja Technologies the 2020 Stratus Award for Cloud computing in the security category. "BitNinja is at the forefront of the cloud …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
Global Infrastructure Partners Announces Total $2.8 Billion Final Closings Of Its Two ...
Global Luxury Shuttle Bus Market to Expand with Advancements in Public Commute Systems across ...
Portable Patient Isolation Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 65 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Appian and Accenture Federal Services Team to Accelerate Acquisition Modernization for Government ...
PolyU-made space instruments complete lunar sampling for Chang'e 5
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13 Billion in 2020 - Arizton
India Pump Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Aon Report Highlights a Path Toward "The New Better" in Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Consolidation of Clinics, MDs and Hospitals into Integrated Systems is Accelerating
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments