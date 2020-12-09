 

Incyte to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020   

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it will present at the 39th Annual J. P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. EST.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for 90 days.

About Incyte

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

Disclaimer

