 

Bill.com and Wells Fargo Introduce Bill Manager to Help Businesses Pay and Get Paid with Increased Simplicity, Visibility and Control

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) today announced Bill Manager, a new joint offering now available to help automate and simplify the accounts payable and receivable process for small to midsize businesses.

Bill Manager integrates the latest cloud-based financial operations software from Bill.com into Wells Fargo’s digital banking service, Commercial Electronic Office, creating a paperless way for businesses to pay bills and get paid with simplicity, visibility, and control.

“We are thrilled to bring our long-standing relationship with Wells Fargo to fruition through Bill Manager to accelerate small and midsize businesses’ shift to the cloud,” said Josh Goines, senior vice president, Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at Bill.com. “With Bill Manager, SMBs can go live with digitally automating their accounts payable processes in a matter of hours, helping them to put their back office in their back pocket.”

Over 90 percent of small to midsize businesses send and receive paper-based invoices, which are time consuming, manually strenuous, and fraught with error or fraud risks. These challenges are further exacerbated by today’s remote work operations due to the pandemic.

With Bill Manager, customers electronically capture incoming paper bills and invoices, which are then digitally routed through a simple workflow for review and approval. Other possible payables benefits include the ability to:

  • Track invoices within the workflow for real-time insight into the approval status.
  • Review and approve invoices from any device, including mobile, whether in the office or working remote.
  • Store documents such as past bills, images of cleared checks, and vendor-related contracts online.
  • Automatically sync transactions with common accounting software for faster data entry and account reconciliation.

With Bill.com’s Intelligent Virtual Assistant, businesses can automatically capture and enter all the required data from any type of invoice to start the bill creation process. Customers can also request payments through Bill Manager by creating and sending electronic invoices to their customers along with payment reminders, helping them get paid faster through a customer-branded payment portal.

