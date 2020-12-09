 

BigCommerce Partners with EPAM to Deliver Modern Ecommerce Solutions to Enterprise Customers

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced a new partnership with EPAM Systems, a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. Through this partnership, BigCommerce merchants will gain access to EPAM’s global expertise in crafting customer-centric experiences across digital touchpoints.

Named one of Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies for two years in a row, EPAM employs more than 38,000 professionals around the world. Its industry-leading work has helped thousands of brands to modernize their approach to sales, marketing and business operations.

“EPAM is a globally-renowned agency dedicated to the merchant benefits of a best-in-breed approach to digital experience and ecommerce,” said Daniel Fertig, Global Director of Agency Partnerships at BigCommerce. “We have long respected the company’s commitment to transforming digital businesses and saw an opportunity to combine our expertise to help ecommerce companies across the globe scale their digital presence as they adapt to this ever-changing retail environment.”

EPAM is a founding member of the MACH Alliance, an independent group dedicated to enhancing education, development and adoption of composable technology infrastructures through microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native SaaS and headless technology and digital experiences. Last month, BigCommerce also joined the MACH Alliance in an effort to drive further interest in an open, best-of-breed technology ecosystem.

“EPAM is pleased to add BigCommerce to its portfolio of highly respected and proven platforms that support our clients’ abilities to innovate and adapt faster to their customers’ digital experience needs,” said Neal Prescott, VP of Digital Technology at EPAM. “BigCommerce’s ability to create differentiated experiences and greater flexibility positions our clients to grow online revenue and be at the forefront of technology.”

To learn more about EPAM’s MACH solutions, visit www.epam.com/what-we-do/engineer/unleash-speed-and-flexibility-with-mach

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading Open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, Vodafone and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

