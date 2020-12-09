 

TYME Announces SM-88 Abstract Selected for Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs), announced that an abstract highlighting clinical data for TYME's lead candidate, oral SM-88 (racemetyrosine), in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer, has been selected for poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual 2021 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium being held on January 15 - 17, 2021.

Additional information on the meeting can be found on the ASCO 2021 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium website https://meetings.asco.org/gi/program-day.

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Phase 2/3 Study of SM-88 in Patients with Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer
Session Title: Hepatobiliary Cancer, Neuroendocrine/Carcinoid, Pancreatic Cancer, and Small Bowel Cancer
Virtual Session Date and Time: Sunday, January 17, 2021 3:30 PM ET – 4:15 PM ET
Virtual Session Location: ASCO poster website
Abstract Number: 321873

About SM-88

SM-88 is an oral investigational modified proprietary tyrosine derivative that is believed to interrupt the metabolic processes of cancer cells by breaking down the cells’ key defenses and leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system. Clinical trial data have shown that SM-88 has demonstrated encouraging tumor responses across 15 different cancers, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate and sarcoma cancers with minimal serious grade 3 or higher adverse events. Learn more.

About TYME-88-Panc Pivotal Trial

The TYME-88-Panc pivotal trial applies the latest advances in the field of cancer metabolism by evaluating the efficacy and safety of an oral investigational compound that targets the metabolic mechanisms of the disease at its source. A prospective, open label pivotal trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer for patients who have failed two lines of any prior systemic therapy. The trial is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of SM-88 used with MPS (methoxsalen, phenytoin and sirolimus) in advanced pancreatic cancer and will measure multiple endpoints, including overall survival, progression free survival, relevant biomarkers, quality of life, safety, and overall response rate. Learn more.

