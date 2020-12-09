 

Aspen Technology Acquires OptiPlant

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced the acquisition of OptiPlant to further strengthen the company’s solutions for owner-operators and EPC companies in the process industries. AI-driven 3D conceptual plant layout with parametric asset models and automatic pipe routing enables closer collaboration between owner-operators and EPCs to improve accuracy, reliability and speed of cost estimates from the earliest project stages.

OptiPlant solutions enhance early layout optioneering saving capital, improving asset safety and environmental performance for owner-operators. They help EPCs increase agility and speed of Conceptual and Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) development, dramatically reducing the engineering effort. Common visualization accelerates collaboration between owner-operator and EPCs and between Process, Mechanical, Piping and Layout Engineering disciplines. OptiPlant’s innovative approach to automated plant and piping layout integrates with AspenTech’s industry leading modeling (Aspen Plus and HYSYS), cost estimating (Aspen Capital Cost Estimator) and FEED deliverables (ABE) systems.

“We are very pleased to add OptiPlant to our portfolio of solutions for Performance Engineering. The reputation of the team at OptiPlant for outstanding domain expertise in 3D conceptual layout combined with the innovation demonstrated in the proven solutions made it a great fit for AspenTech,” commented David Arbeitel, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Aspen Technology. “This acquisition will help to expand AspenTech’s vision for Industrial AI with the next generation of technology that includes AI-driven conceptual plant layouts which increase the variety and simplify option changes in early design decisions.”

“Today, our customers need to identify new ways to reduce CAPEX, accelerate time to market and support safety and sustainability imperatives. OptiPlant’s products complement and expand the AspenTech portfolio of products for capital project feasibility studies, conceptual design, FEED, and the interface to detailed design. We are looking forward to the taking the next steps of our journey with AspenTech,” added Sonali Singh, CEO, OptiPlant.

The terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

About OptiPlant
 OptiPlant is a leading provider of AI Driven 3D Conceptual Design and Engineering Automation software to help owner operators and EPC optimize conceptual designs and estimates and accelerate development of Front-End Engineering Designs (FEED) to save capital, improve safety and reduce environmental impact. OptiPlant is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

About Aspen Technology
 Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

AspenTech and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.

Aspen Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aspen Technology Acquires OptiPlant Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced the acquisition of OptiPlant to further strengthen the company’s solutions for owner-operators and EPC companies in the process industries. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. ...
CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
Fortune Brands Elects Jeffery Perry to Board of Directors
Sierra Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Aspen Technology to Present at the Nasdaq Investor Conference
24.11.20
Hengli Intelligent Plant Achieves Operational Excellence with Aspen Technology
16.11.20
Aspen Technology Receives Staff Determination from Nasdaq