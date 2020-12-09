 

Nordson Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020   

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq:NDSN) today announced that its board of directors declared a fiscal year 2021 first quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.39 per common share, payable on January 5, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 18, 2020.

This amount equals the $0.39 per common share dividend paid in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure services. These products are supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at http://www.nordson.com, @Nordson_Corp, or www.facebook.com/nordson.

03.12.20
Nordson Corporation to Sell Screws and Barrels Product Line to Altair Investments
30.11.20
Nordson Corporation Announces Updates to Its Board of Directors
24.11.20
Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020