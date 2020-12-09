Nordson Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2021

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq:NDSN) today announced that its board of directors declared a fiscal year 2021 first quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.39 per common share, payable on January 5, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 18, 2020.

This amount equals the $0.39 per common share dividend paid in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.