Best Buy Canada Advances its Retail Technology Strategy with NCR

As a leader in multi-channel retail, Best Buy Canada was seeking a modern, flexible point-of-sale software that could easily integrate with its e-commerce, inventory and order management systems. Additionally, Best Buy Canada wanted a solution that could be deployed quickly and upgraded easily. After surveying other vendors and researching similar industry solutions, NCR emerged as Best Buy Canada’s preferred solution.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the retail industry, announced that Best Buy Canada has selected NCR’s Advanced Store Point of Sale (POS) and Loyalty software. The solution is a key component of NCR’s Next-Generation Retail Store Architecture, which will help Best Buy Canada deliver exceptional in-store customer experiences.

“As we transition our POS platform, we are adopting a strategy and design that is focused on customer experience that will add significant incremental value to Best Buy’s in-store purchase offerings,” said Dave Evans, CTO and VP Technology, Best Buy Canada Ltd. “We are pleased that our partnership with NCR will demonstrate our ability to combine elements of project-based delivery with Best Buy’s progressive, agile product model methodology.”

“We provide retailers with the technology they need to run their stores now and in the future, so they can focus on delivering the most compelling customer experience,” said David Wilkinson, president and general manager of NCR global Retail. “We are pleased to work with Best Buy Canada as they evolve their retail technology strategy.”

Best Buy Canada is currently rolling out NCR Advanced Store POS and Loyalty software across all 175 Canadian locations.

About Best Buy Canada:

Best Buy Canada is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co. Inc. It operates over 175 stores in the country and is Canada’s largest consumer electronics retailer attracting over 250 million visits in-store and on bestbuy.ca each year.

About NCR Corporation:

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

